Raymond James Boosts goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$137.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$106.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday.

GSY traded down C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$128.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

