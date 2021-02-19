Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 291,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 544,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

