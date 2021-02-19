Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 291,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 544,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.