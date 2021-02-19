Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,965 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $129,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $89.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.
Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
