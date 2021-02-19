Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,965 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $129,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

