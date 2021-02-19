RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Chuang I. Lin Sells 10,763 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,211. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

