RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,572 shares of company stock worth $12,283,754. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

