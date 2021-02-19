RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of RBC Bearings worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $184.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,572 shares of company stock worth $12,283,754. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.