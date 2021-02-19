RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Trading Up 1.2%

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). Approximately 204,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 449,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The stock has a market cap of £72.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

