Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Buys 43,478 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 149,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,852. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $492.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

