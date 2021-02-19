Realio Network (RIO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002463 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00583283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00060638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00069118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00075076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.00396926 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

