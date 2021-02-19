Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

