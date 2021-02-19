Rebased Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Rebased has a market cap of $151,687.16 and approximately $303.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00599197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00086068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00396371 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

