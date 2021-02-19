Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

2/8/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00.

2/4/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/27/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

1/13/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

1/11/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

12/24/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,816,000 shares of company stock worth $99,097,830 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

