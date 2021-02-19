Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $430.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $390.00.

2/12/2021 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $380.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Roku is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $180.00 to $365.00.

1/13/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/11/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00.

1/7/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku is benefiting from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Additionally, The Roku Channel is witnessing a surge in premium subscription signups, which is a major positive. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in advertising revenues due to video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive is an overhang. Moreover, cost escalations resulting from increased marketing expenses related to international expansion and content additions are expected to keep margins under pressure. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $452.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $85,956.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,956.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

