Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

RB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,278 ($82.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,361.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,290.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

