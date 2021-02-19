Redd Tops 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,097.57 or 0.99687977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00154573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

