ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $164.54 million and $3.03 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,361.08 or 0.99519181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.00 or 0.00619613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00910035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00255720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00171353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.