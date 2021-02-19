RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Down 11.2% This Week

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00744193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00042488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.12 or 0.04565343 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

