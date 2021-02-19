Reef Achieves Market Cap of $117.83 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $117.83 million and $196.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.42 or 0.04672206 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

