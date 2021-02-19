Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Up 13.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 13.2% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.50. The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.85. 5,473,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,902,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Remark alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.