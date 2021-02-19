Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.00 ($40.00).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Friday. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

