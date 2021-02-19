ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 8.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shot up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $17.83. 3,040,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,299,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $679.14 million, a PE ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.
In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
