ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 8.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shot up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $17.83. 3,040,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,299,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $679.14 million, a PE ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

