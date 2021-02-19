Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REPYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY remained flat at $$11.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

