Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS:REPYY remained flat at $$11.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.