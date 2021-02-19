Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.49. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 104,832 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a P/E ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
