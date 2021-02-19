Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.49. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 104,832 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a P/E ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

