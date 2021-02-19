Request (REQ) Trading Up 39.8% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $106.32 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.74 or 0.00748788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.04515978 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

