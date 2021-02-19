Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.24).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

