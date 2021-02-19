Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.