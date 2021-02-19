Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -95.68.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.