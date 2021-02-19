Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 122,729 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,792.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.35. 130,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

