Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,863 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.71. 34,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

