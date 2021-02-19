Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 194,984 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,984 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 32.55% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $28,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $707,000.

TAXF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 6,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

