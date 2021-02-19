Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.58. 5,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $223.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

