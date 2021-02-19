Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 4,593,093 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

