Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,086. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

