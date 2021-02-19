Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $17.67 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

