Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.