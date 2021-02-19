Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $55.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

