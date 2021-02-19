Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cerner by 209.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 19,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,150. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.