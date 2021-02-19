Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.53. 8,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

