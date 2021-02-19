Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. 192,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.