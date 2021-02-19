Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $45.23 Million Investment in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225,000. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPGB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $51.81. 13,252 shares of the stock were exchanged. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

