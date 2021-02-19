Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 12,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 20,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,677. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

