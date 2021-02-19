Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 17,430 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.