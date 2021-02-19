Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,172 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $53,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,499.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 254,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,882 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,195 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,277. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

