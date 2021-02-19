Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 7.02% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $51,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,460,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 827.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,854,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.26. 175,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,862. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

