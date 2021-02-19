Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 2.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $87,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000.

MOAT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. 7,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,484. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

