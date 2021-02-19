Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853,823 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.48% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

RODM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,535. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

