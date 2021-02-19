Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.20% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

