Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,307. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

