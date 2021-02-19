Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,102 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Workiva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workiva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $25,468,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940 over the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Workiva stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.82. 4,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

